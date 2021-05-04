Mbaka By Chinedu Adonu The Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka yesterday, reacted to the allegation by the Presidency that he attacked President Muhammadu Buhari because he was refused a contract, saying that no amount of even oil block would make him trade with his prophetic anointing.

Mbaka said he was not deterred but rather happy that the truth is “hitting the Presidency hard”.

According to him, the three people referred to as contractors by the Presidency were people that came to help the country fight insecurity during the first tenure of President Buhari, pointing out that “they had the gadgets and facilities to lift Nigeria out of security challenges”.

He maintained his position that “Buhari cannot do it again; he should resign or be impeached”, adding that “age and health are not on his side anymore.

“Fallacy cannot terrorize my courage. We are working under the law. They have never given me any contract but I want to reassure you that even if 100 oil blocks are offered to me, that cannot bastardize my prophetic anointing.

“With enormous joy, I am happy that the truth is heating them hard. No amount of money can merchandise the Holy Ghost anointing in me. Father Mbaka is un-bribable. Even if they come and build the highest university here, that cannot bribe me.

“When the Holy Spirit asks me to speak, I will speak . So the statement is, let them provide a job for you. Let them leave my people; they should not allow hunger to kill people, let them give you something to eat. Let them make our education qualitative.

“Healthy medical facilities are not available. The rich are going outside the country to treat themselves and the poor are perishing here. Never again. The Holy Spirit is still saying what he said: if you are in a football match, no matter how good the player is and has injury and can’t play well anymore, he will pack himself out of the field. The opponent is laughing and the international community is watching us. The country was named 3rd worst country on Wednesday last week.

“We are not afraid of them. Buhari cannot do it again; health and age are not on his side. We need a stronger and experienced goal keeper in a time like this. If they want to put it that it was because of a contract, let them come and build the highest university here and begin to mess up, I will still speak. I am speaking under the influence of the Holy Spirit. I am not in any political party and not supporting anybody.

“I am not supporting any terrorist group, neither will I allow you to brand my people terrorists because they are not terrorists. It is very simple because like I said, those who are carrying cattle and riffles killing people have not been called terrorists. How can IPOB people who are walking about without a machete or stick be called terrorists? Maybe they are not well informed. They are hungry people; you have to provide a job for them. Engage them and see if they can complain again.

“The people they are talking about are the three men that came to handle insecurity for the country. And they have the gadgets and facilities and that was during the first administration. And they said that they will help in containing insecurity. And I handed them over to the federal government. I don’t know them but they came to Enugu and pleaded with me to link them to the government.

“Due to the level of insecurity and how Nigeria has been moving their oil outside the country, they said they have all the apparatus to revive the oil and recruit all youths in the industry and the issue of insecurity and killing will stop. These are the three people they rejected their offer. What will I gain from the people that came in for the purpose of securing the country? I don’t even have their contact”, he said.

He urged the Presidency to “challenge the truth not the messenger”, even as he dismissed Garba Shehu’s accusation as “childish and laughable”.

Mbaka warned that “he would be the last person this administration would attack because the wrath of God would befall them if they try it again.

“You allowed the truth to be hidden; then you started attacking the person who said the truth. You don’t attack the messenger. Challenge the truth whether there is insecurity or not, whether there are good hospitals in this country or not. What are you talking about? God has loved us and saved us from Corona virus and some of our leaders are becoming the Corona virus that we are suffering.

“What are we talking about? are there employment opportunities for the youths as they should be? The money they are packing for the 2023 election, if they use it and build industries and recruit our youths there will be work.

“I don’t want to talk about that because it (allegation) is a laughable and childish accusation. Whoever is saying that is a shame to himself and shame to the people he is representing. Fr. Mbaka’s voice came from the spiritual, so what I’m saying is unchallengeable. I have been silent and waiting for them to change until God says speak.

“There are some messages that can be dull; some are like rain but some are like thunder. Anybody knows that challenging such a message is challenging God of thunder and should be careful. The Fr Mbaka who was speaking is not just a Priest but by the special grace of God, the father, son and Holy Spirit under the Holy Ghost anointing. He is the job provider, yes to the glory of God. Those that are benefiting from me every month, direct salary earners are not less than 23,000 people.

“So, I have been paying salary to no less than 23,000 direct workers every month; direct workers not indirect. My packers and loaders, I pay them every two weeks. I thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for giving us an enabling environment.

READ ALSO: Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment “I know the three men they talked about. I am not here to defend anybody but thank God for using that man, Garba Shehu to tell the whole world that Buhari has not given me any money. You see God’s work. Shehu, thank you, for telling everybody that you have not given me any contract.

“If they are angry that I am blessing Nnamdi Kanu, wherever he is, is God not blessing him? He is breathing and healthy. Is it not the blessing from God? Or is he not my brother and spiritually is he not my son? What is their problem? They are busy branding people and communities terrorists. If what is happening in Kano, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Maiduguri, Benue, Niger and all the states are branded terrorists, is the whole Nigeria not being branded terrorist? They should be careful with the choice of words and be wise. Shame to them. I do my charity without their support.

“The insecurity I am talking about can affect them also. They can kill anybody. There is no level of security used in securing the Houses of Assembly and Government Houses that can secure them better than giving jobs to unemployed youths. How is it that the whole Nigeria can’t afford a befitting hospital that when the President is sick, he will not be flown abroad for treatment? Shame on them!”

“The last person this administration should fight is Fr, Mbaka. If they speak against me again, the anger of heaven will fall on them and the end will shock everybody because I represent the poor, the less privilege, unemployed, sick de-humanized, the down trodden in this country; I am their father, so when my children are crying, I can’t be silent. I have not been silent in speaking against evil governance. If this country is better, our children outside the country will start running back. We have all that it takes to make the country better”, he said in the long sermon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

