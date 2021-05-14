By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo THE alleged murderer of late 26-year-old Miss Iniubong Umoren, graduate of the Philosophy University of Uyo, (UNIUYO) Uduak Frank Akpan has said he was prepared to die if that would be the only acceptable justice for the heinous crime.

Akpan who spoke on Friday when paraded at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, though admitted to having lured and raped more than six girls through advertising for phoney job vacancies, purely as revenge for how girls had been duping him but denied killing any other girl apart from Iniubong Umoren.

The 20-year-old and 200 level student of Public Administration, Obong University, Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom State, who was paraded alongside his father, Mr Frank Akpan, admitted to killing Umoren when she came for the fake job interview and he demanded sex to which she agreed but insisted on using a condom.

His words, “What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to used reverse psychology on her. I told her whether she can work on a farm that hard drugs are kept as a Secretary. She said that she was ready to work. When she came I told her this farm doesn’t exist that it was just a hoax.

“ I told her that before we could even start I would like to have sex with her and she agreed but she gave a condition that I should use a condom which I agreed. While I removed the condom she became furious and picked the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head.

Also read: UNICAL security apprehends suspected cultists with hard drugs on campus ” She bit my left finger and tried to reach for the door screaming. While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabiliser also and hit her. And when I hit her she fell and after she died,”

Continuing, the suspect added his father was not around and never assisted him in any way to either kill or bury the remains of the deceased.

Asked about his motive for inviting the lady to his family house when there was no job, the suspect responded; “Initially, I used reverse psychology on her. I have had very bad experiences with runs girls and prostitutes. I asked whether she can work on a farm that hard drugs are kept and she accepted.

“She even told me she took marijuana and cocaine. I felt that that was the best way to revenge for the runs girls and prostitutes. I used to patronize prostitutes but now I don’t.

“I am not happy about what has happened. But the commissioner of police has assured Akwa Ibomites and the entire world that justice will take its course. If the justice promised by the police on the matter will mean my life being taken, I am prepared to die”

On his part, the father, Frank Akpan, a retired director in the federal ministry of lands, denied knowledge of the crime until he was invited by the police, even as he admitted that the house in which the murder was effected was his own.

On the confession of his son admitted that he has taken advantage of six girls in the compound, the father responded; “I’m not aware of that. The reason is that we just relocated from Abuja. I have not been around for 30 years. We just relocated because I have been retired. It is not even up to two years since we came back.”

He denied ever being in the business of selling human parts as alleged.

Asked to comment on the kind of justice he expects in the case, Mr Akpan stuttered and said “I’m not happy about what my child had done. I don’t even believe this can happen to me after I had sent them to school, tried to bring them up. Yes, justice can be done if the system so permits.”

The state commissioner of police, Mr Andrew Amiegheme said he decided to parade the suspect to puncture the rumour that he had committed suicide while in a police cell.

He gave the assurance that the police would do their utmost to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to have been done, stressing that the police cannot cover up any crime in the state irrespective of who is involved.

Vanguard News Nigeria

