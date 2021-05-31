…As the Coalition for Revolution wants all charges against him dropped … Activists rush him to Zenith hospital, Gudu Abuja for treatment By Luminous Jannamike Global rights group, Amnesty International has condemned the alleged shooting of a citizen journalist and activist, Omoyele Sowore, in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, left Sowore with an injury on his thigh and led to the abortion of a mobilisation rally against insecurity in the country.

However, the Amnesty International stated that protesters deserved to be listened to, not shot at.

It, therefore, called on the Federal Government to investigate the alleged shooting and bring the perpetrators to justice

In a terse statement, the international body said: “Amnesty International received disturbing reports that activist Omoyele Sowore was shot by the police, during a protest against rampant insecurity in Abuja. Protesters deserved to be listened to, not shot at.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Drop all charges against Sowore, CORE tells FG

In the same vein, the Coalition for Revolution CORE, urged the Federal Government to drop all the charges preferred against Sowore.

Recall that the rights activist, who is the convener of Take-it-back movement, an affiliate of CORE, had spent 125 days in the Department of State Service’s detention, having been arrested on the 14th August 2019 when he was accused of planning a forceful takeover of government through nationwide protests tagged #RevolutionNow.

In a press release, jointly signed by its conveners, Baba Aye, and Gbenga Komolafe, CORE described the alleged attempt on Sowore’s life as “the straw which must break the proverbial camel’s back” and thus demanded the following:

“All police officers involved in the shooting be brought to book immediately; all trumped up charges against Omoyele Sowore be dropped forthwith; Sowore’s constitutional rights and freedoms of speech and movement be fully and unconditionally restored.

“We further hasten to stress that repression will not cower us. Our struggle for total liberation and campaign for #RevolutionNow, which Sowore is a leading light, remains undeterred.

“We fight today as part of the working class and youth to stop insecurity and poverty, smash the coercive rambling of the state and bring to birth a better society. We will not stop until victory is won.”

Sowore rushed to Zenith hospital in Gudu Abuja

Meanwhile, after Sowore crashed to the ground, barely six minutes in the encounter with the police, which climaxed with the alleged attempt on his life, there were fears that the security operatives would come after him at the Maitama District Hospital where initial effort was made to take him for treatment.

So, other activists at the venue of the shooting rushed him to a private hospital, Zenith Medical Centre Gudu Abuja, for urgent attention and better security.

