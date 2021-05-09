Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a truck driver after his vehicle, loaded with ammunition, fell in the Onitsha axis of the state.

As the truck fell into the ditch and spilled its contents, cartons of live bullets were said to have scattered on the road.

The conductor, according to reports, fled the scene.

“The incident occurred on the Awka Road,” adding, “It was discovered by those going to the church early in the morning.

“The incident has attracted heavy security presence to the Awka Road Area and ShopRite axis of the city.

“The truck, a Mercedes Benz 911 model. was moving the goods out of Onitsha to a yet-to-be-identified location when the driver lost control before it skidded off the road and fell into a gutter,” a source who spoke to The Punch said.

“The truck fell around 5am. The driver and his conductor after sustaining minor injuries tried to evacuate and conceal the contents of the truck but they could not do much before daybreak when some police operatives arrived at the scene and discovered the truck was laden with live bullets.

“The police called for backup and arrested the truck driver while his conductor escaped,” another source said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Anambra State Police Command is yet to issue a public statement concerning the development.

This development comes as the security challenges in many southeastern states have become so worrisome.

