The President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Mrs Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Segun Arinze and a host of others have begun capacity training for 150 associates on film production in Delta.

The AMP executives who arrived in the state on Tuesday for a 4-Days training workshop tagged, “Delta State Film Weekender” which commenced on Wednesday, would wrap up the programme with a gala night on Saturday in Asaba.

The team of professionals pledged their commitment to building the capacity of the 150 movie producers in the state and promised to replicate the training in all the 21 states where the association exists.

Anyiam-Osigwe while briefing newsmen in Asaba, said that the national executive was invited by AMP State Chairman, Mr Chidi Chijioke, to help them build members’ capacity and to harness the potentials in film production.

She noted that the training was to enable the participants to sustain the business and earn revenue to remain afloat in the wake of economic challenges.

She said that AMP support should be regarded as part of its corporate social responsibility to the people, adding that with this training, “we are giving back to the society”.

Also read: Isaac Boro: Dikio calls for unity among stakeholders to sustain peace, devt of N-Delta region According to her, Delta hosts over 200 AMP members which can be regarded as a strength for the association.

She noted that the beneficiaries of the training could not really afford the cost of the training considering the nature of personnel and equipment that would be deployed in the next four days.

She described the training as a mega training, adding that to deploy an Alexei Camera for one day all the way from Lagos would cost on average N500, 000.

“We are here to build our members’ capacity in film production in Delta, the state represents a very unique position for film making in Nigeria today.

“Delta actually represents what was uniquely old Nollywood, there are lots of activity in content making going on here.

“At the end of the day, participants will go home with a certificate, key knowledge in the movie industry, each participant pays N2, 500 as registration fee, this fee is far lower than what they will take away after this training.

“It is our own way of giving back to the society and at the end of the training, people will know what it means to belong to AMP, an association that is 25 years now,” Anyiam-Osigwe said.

She noted that movie production employs more labour, adding that if 400 films are produced in Delta, each film would create about 30 jobs which multiplier effect would be massive.

She noted that the essence of the workshop was to build the capacity of the producers to get value for the investment.

“So, we are taking the business of film, the creativity of film and the wellness of film,” she said.

She disclosed that her background organisation `African Movie Academy’ (AMA) has trained over 10,000 young people across Africa in the industry since 2004, adding that training and retraining was the way to go.

On his part, Arinze said that as resource persons, they would do their best to raise quality and competent film producers in the state.

The state AMP, Chairman, Chijioke thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for creating the enabling environment for the industry to thrive.

He also lauded the AMP President, the executives and the team of professionals for acknowledging the invitation to build the capacity of members in Delta.

“In Delta, there are lots of knowledge but we need special skills, so, by this training, we are trying to introduce members in the state to new ideas,” Chijioke said.

Anyiam-Osigwe is the producer master; Arinze takes Acting; John Adeloju trains on Cinematography; Mercy Gorge-Igbafe for Social Media Marketing while Oyin Talabi would take the health and wellness to ensure fitness of the producers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...