After initial lull within the Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders have started identifying with the 12 governorship aspirants of the party. The hide and seek within the platform was occasioned by concerns that the national leadership of the party was zeroing on a preferred candidate.



But, the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni recently came out to declare that there was no such backroom endorsement of any of the aspirants.



In a statement, CECPC Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedeghe, said APC plans to organise a transparent governorship primary, stressing that the decision as to who flies the party’s flag in the November 6, Anambra State governorship poll would be taken by the members in that state.



Perhaps, spurred by that assurance, Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, unfolded his blueprint to APC stakeholders. While announcing the donation of 11 Sienna bus cars to the party, Moghalu enjoined the party faithful to recognise loyalty as they select a standard-bearer next month.



The NIWA boss assured stakeholders that he would uphold an equitable reward system in the party when he becomes governor even as he unfolded a 13-point agenda to lift Anambra State in all developmental indices.



Moghalu declared that his commitment, consistency, and loyalty to APC have never been in doubt, pointing out that through thick and thin he remained a loyal opposition politician when it was fashionable for others to seek tables where food was served.



The guber hopeful was accompanied by the Director-General of his campaign Council, Sir Okey Chukwuogo, Chief Joe Oforkansi (Chairman); Chief Osita Ezenwa, Rev Uche Ukadike Ibeawuchi, among other well-wishers.



Paraphrasing an Igbo gospel song, which states that God is interested in what concerns his people, Moghalu said he was psychologically, socially, and physically prepared to clinch with the November 6 governorship poll if selected by APC.



“My primary goal would be to restore people’s confidence in governance. I have a deep knowledge of party politics as the oldest and only party member who had remained in the party. This is an added advantage, as such I have the capacity to address reward and recognition methodology in APC, especially loyalty and consistency.”



He regretted that there has not been a commensurate reward to party faithful who have laboured for APC, reiterating his determination to make it a thing of the past when he becomes governor.



Moghalu, who contested that Anambra governorship in 1999 on the platform of All Peoples Party (APP) a legacy party in APC, pleaded with fellow aspirants and party stalwarts to eschew politics of bitterness, rancor, and campaign of calumny.



While stressing such vices could wreck the party, the NIWA boss declared: “We’ve come to terms with the reality that we need power and there’s no way we can address our challenges without power. “Every negative thing you say about your colleague today will be used against APC and its candidate at the appropriate time. I appeal to all of us that there’s nothing to quarrel about. It’s God that gives power. Fortunes can be delayed, but destiny can’t be changed.”



He noted that if APC must win the election, “we must go to this contest with our best first eleven. People have lost confidence in the governance of the state. So, our primary assignment is to restore that confidence. Don’t make your choice based on sentiments, but on verifiable and credible facts.



“The Anambra State governorship,” he stated, “would be a tough contest. I urge all APC members to brace up to the challenges of working for the party’s victory. APC would ensure that a person with impeccable pedigree was chosen as candidate of the party in the election.”



State APC caretaker Chairman, Basil Ejidike, who received Moghalu and his delegation alongside members of the state working committee, described Moghalu as a consistent and loyal party man, stressing that he has all the requisite qualities to become the next governor of Anambra State.





Earlier in their remarks, Federal Character Commissioner for Anambra State, Rev Uche Ukadike Ibeabwuchi, and Barrister Tagbo Ike, urged APC members to support Moghalu’s aspiration, since he is the best for the party.



“Do all that is needed to give Ndi Anambra the best choice. Dr. Moghalu has all it takes to lead the state,” Ike stated. PDP Delegates Stage Praise Conference

FOR the first time in a long while, over 2000 statutory PDP delegates from the 326 wards in the state, gathered under one roof and one leadership to reinforce its cohesion with songs and dance of praise.



Speaking at the occasion, a frontline aspirant, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said Anambra PDP has become bigger, stronger, better, and rearing to take over the Government House, Awka.



The statutory delegates were joined by the PDP executive in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state at the event tagged ‘Dr. Obiora Okonkwo Praise Worship Conference with PDP Statutory Delegates,” held at the expansive Oma Event Center, Awka,



While commending the new sense of unity, Okonkwo praised the state chairman, Hon. Ndubuisi Nwobu, for the remarkable turnaround. The aspirant, who was accompanied by his wife, Gina, danced to gospel tunes during the praise worship.



He reassured the delegates that he would lead the party to a massive victory, if he emerges the candidate, adding that he has been consulting and networking among party members to deliver an exclusive administration.



Okonkwo, while assuring never to disappoint the people and the party, likened himself to a good shepherd, saying, “I will never disappoint you. I will never betray you. I have always stood and fought for you and PDP and I am not stopping. Like the good shepherd, I will fight and protect your interest and the interest of the PDP.”



