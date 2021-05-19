Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) frontrunner ahead of the November 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election, recently met with the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP from Anambra South Senatorial Zone to share his plans to revolutionise development in the State.

The event, which held at Super Royal Hotel, Amichi in Nnewi South Local Council of the State, had in attendance the opinion leaders of the PDP and leaders of political families.

This event is riding off the successful meetings Ozigbo held with the same class of critical stakeholders and top political bigwigs in Anambra Central and Anambra North senatorial zones on Tuesday.

While addressing the large gathering of party faithful, Ozigbo lamented on poor management of the State’s resources and high level.of debts that has been accumulated by the incumbent administration and insisted that the people of Anambra deserved far better governance.

According to the respected business leader, Anambra needs to free itself from the shackles of insecurity, moribund infrastructure, dilapidated health facilities, outdated educational system, and untapped economic potential, which the current government has overseen.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group GEO of Transcorp Plc, asserted that it was time for Ndi Anambra to take responsibility for their current predicament, do away with old methods and usher in a new era that leverages current global trends.

“Throughout my professional career, I have been privileged to have run numerous businesses and have had a first-hand experience of the effect of poor leadership,” Ozigbo said.

“When I made up my mind to run for office, I knew that mere words would not develop Anambra State. I understand the place of strategy and planning, which pushed me to create the Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto, a well-articulated and detailed masterpiece for our overall development.

“The integrated development strategy will focus on identifying what is obtainable in our different zones, consolidating them, and expanding their operations to fully tap into the potentials in every sector of the economy,” he said.

Ozigbo revealed the three-pronged approach he would adopt in actualising his grand vision to transform Anambra State into the pride of Nigeria.

“My administration will exploit three approaches to get Anambra working again. First, we will approach development by focusing on sectors. Second, our 5-cluster development plan takes care of the geographical and unique economic advantages of the various zones. Third, is our community partnership approach,” the multiple award-winning corporate titan explained.

“For the sector approach, we will focus on several sectors and improve on quality and output. We will bring in competent hands to ensure a total revamp of our education, infrastructure, security, roads, and health sectors.

“Security will be at the forefront of our priorities because there can be no progress in a hostile or unsafe environment. We will deepen community involvement in security, intelligence gathering, and peace-building.

“State police is not only essential; it is now the irreducible minimum if we want to return peace and safety to our land.

“Health plays a vital role in the general productivity of any society. Our healthcare system is moribund and requires a radical approach to improving the standard of our public hospitals and our healthcare service centres, making them accessible to the people.

“We aim to reverse the medical tourism trend. Instead of travelling abroad for healthcare, we will have people travelling to Anambra for medical treatment. Thus, we will marry quality with affordability at a level never-before-seen in Nigeria.

“The world is knowledge-driven, and Anambra should not be stuck in the past. Therefore, we must improve our school curriculum’s relevance to produce graduates equipped to profer solutions to 21st Century problems. We will also pay attention to the affordability of education, so geniuses are not handicapped by lack of funds,” Ozigbo told the audience.

Ozigbo also expanded on his plan to leverage the power of the community to deliver rapid infrastructural development in the state.

“Provision of roads and other basic infrastructures achieved using a unique method which taps into the power of community and the competitive and entrepreneurial spirit of Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo said.

“Recently, I was invited by the good people of Ojoto in Idemili South to commission five roads that private citizens constructed. At the colourful event, I promised that I would reward proactive communities by matching their contribution to development if I am elected governor.

“When we institutionalise this culture, Anambra will become a place where communities compete to achieve development because they see it as a partnership with the government.”

“Our masterstroke is the cluster strategy that will see Anambra experience specialised development in different clusters based on their unique geographic demography,” Ozigbo continued.

“There is no reason why Anambra cannot be home to Africa’s biggest technology hub, and we have mapped Old Aguata Cluster as the home of our Silicon Valley. We will develop the Nnewi and Ihiala Clusters to become Africa’s biggest industrial hub.

“The business potentials of Onitsha and Idemili Clusters will be exploited. We will make it fashionable to do business in Anambra. Not just for Ndi Anambra but all Nigerians and foreign companies.

“Omambala, Ogbaru and Awka North will be an agricultural hotbed where, through government support and leveraging the power of technology, our farmers will move from production to processing of agricultural produce. Anambra’s capital, Awka, will be moulded into the befitting capital we deserve, and we will explore the tourism potential of the state through the ‘Visit Anambra’ campaign.

“I took time to prepare the Ka Anambra Chawapu manifesto, alongside my wonderful team. I promise you that every developmental project contained on my manifesto is achievable if we take the right steps towards achieving them”, the prominent philanthropist concluded.

The event was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including Chief Emma Ebene, the Vice-Chairman of the PDP for Anambra South Senatorial Zone;; Mrs Justina Nwafor, the woman leader of the PDP in Anambra State; and Chairmen of the party in all seven local government areas in the zone.

Also present were top members of the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organization, including Rt. Hon Eucharia Azodo, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and a two-time member of the Federal House of Representatives; Dame Love Ebeh, a former PDP woman leader in the State; Chief Tony Offiah, a prominent PDP stalwart; Chief Ikechukwu Akaeze, a former Chairman of the party in Dunukofia local government area; and Lady Juliet Anaeme, a popular grassroots politician.

Others are Dr Willy Emenari, a former Chairman of the PDP in Njikoka Local Government Area; Chief Damian Nwafor; Chief Bartholomew Obagha; Hon Peter Umeonwuka, and other members of the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation.

