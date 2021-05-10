Protesting members of the communities. By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi Dissatisfied with uncompleted road rehabilitation project leading to their communities, four Ogbaru Local Government Area towns, Anambra State, have staged a protest against non completion of work on the roads.

The protesting communities, Obeagwa 1, Obeagwa 2, Akili Ogidi and Ogwuikpele, blocked the federal road linking the council area with riverine communities in Rivers State with placards of various inscriptions as, “Please fix Obeagwa, Akili Ogidi, Ogwuikpele road, “The sufferings is too much, “Government please, come to our rescue, “Good road is better life, including many others.

Spokesman of the protesting communities, Mr. Emeka Udeogwu, an indigene of Akili Ogidi, said that the contract was initially being handled by Inter Bau Construction Company, but was allegedly revoked with the influence of a National Assembly member who directed that it should be given to the present contractor and since then, the work is being delayed.

According to Mr. Udeogwu, “When Inter Bau Construction Company, was handling the project, there was rapid execution of the project and adequate supervision, but since over three years the job was given to a new contractor, there has been poor handling of the job, the new contractor did not do up to 50 meters of the job before it later abandoned the project.”

“We must blame the National Assembly member who threw her weight towards revoking the contractor from Inter Bau Construction Company, and handed it over to the present contractor.

“We are not interested on who does the job, what we are interested is for the projects to be completed. When you give somebody contract, you should supervise the person frequently, not just allowing the contractor to do as it pleases him.

[ALSO READ] Insecurity: Governors ‘re handicapped — Etiaba, SAN “This present contractor was not monitored and that was why they abandoned the projects uncompleted and absconded. We want the Federal Government of Nigeria to come and inspect the project with a view to bringing back the contract to sites.”

Similarly, at Amiyi community, its President General, Mr. Nwanze Afubele, lamented lack of access roads in their community, describing it as “a serious issue matter”, saying that several letters they wrote to Anambra State government has not yielded any positive answer.

“We are therefore, pleading with the National and State Assembly representatives for the council area to assist us in rehabilitating the roads.”

Also, speaking with newsmen, Mrs Felicia Ezechi and Mrs. Victoria Opia, respectively lamented that their children who are living in the cities could no longer return home due to poor access roads in their area.

According to the women, “We are predominantly farmers and after producing farm products, we cannot sell them due to lack of access roads. We cannot travel outside or be visited by people from other communities, due to bad roads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...