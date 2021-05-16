Andy Murray will not play at the French Open after the British star felt “discomfort” in training building up to the Slam but he hopes to make Wimbledon,

The former world No 1, who turned 34 on Saturday, made his return from a groin injury suffered in his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in March, with a week of training in Rome with Diego Schwartzman and Novak Djokovic before playing two double matches alongside Liam Broad.

Andy decided not to play after feeling “discomfort” while practising and during a doubles tournament in Rome, The Sun reports.

He hasn’t been in action since March at Rotterdam after a groin issue and he doesn’t want to chance his Wimbledon return this summer. In the build-up to the tournament on June 28 he will feature at Queens and another tournament may be possible for the star.

Murray’s place at the French Open was to be discussed this week with a wildcard likely to have been offered to him.The two-time Wimbledon champion didn’t get a wildcard for ATP Lyon and also declined an offer from the Geneva

The Injury has plagued the last few years of Murray’s career with his hip problems see him slip from his World No. 1 status.

He has spoken about his recent groin injury, saying: “I woke up in the middle of the night at about 2:30, rolled over and felt like my groin was a bit sore. When I got up at six in the morning to go to the toilet, I was in a lot of pain walking. Any time I extended my left hip and stuff, it was a struggle to put weight on it. I have no idea what happened.”

Janet Osemudiamen

Like this: Like Loading...