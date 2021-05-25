The Africa Day Concert 2021, being organised by MTV Base, YouTube and Idris Elba have announced a star-studded line-up of guest appearances from some of the most well-known faces on the continent and around the world. The highly anticipated global event is set to put Africa’s next global wave of talent centre stage at this year’s concert and will stream exclusively on YouTube at 19:00 CAT/18:00 WAT and broadcast across Africa on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 21:00 CAT/20:00 WAT.

Africa’s most celebrated superstars will introduce the next global wave of talent at this year’s event. The star-studded line-up includes the iconic and legendary musician Angelique Kidjo, Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa, and the internationally renowned South African artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka and many more.

The concert will also shine a spotlight on some of the most dynamic, emerging artistes from Africa. These talented young African artistes are on the cusp of immense success and for the first time, they will perform on a global stage. They include Rozzy Sokota (Sierra Leone), Ary (Angola), and Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt).

Other artists and guests who will grace the Africa Day Concert stage include Amina (Kenya), Azawi (Uganda), Blxckie (South Africa), Boris Kodjoe (USA), Ckay (Nigeria), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia) Dr Bone (South Africa), Drizilik (Sierra Leone) Ehiz( Nigeria), Emtee (South Africa), Fik Fameica (Uganda), Innoss’B (DRC), Jay Rox (Zambia), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Lady Kuda (Zimbabwe), Locnville (South Africa), Mark Angel (Nigeria), Mr P (Nigeria), Ms Red (Zimbabwe), Nadia Mukami (Kenya), Nomalanga Shozi (South Africa), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Shirazee (Benin), Slapdee (Zambia), Sorai Ramos (Cape Verde), Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira (South Africa), Tresor (South Africa), Wema (Tanzania), Will Packer (USA), William last KRM (Botswana).

Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Monde Twala, said about the concert: “We are thrilled to have some of Africa’s most notable stars, who will be celebrating Africa’s next global wave of talent. The Africa Day Concert 2021 will be a spectacular display of African excellence fitting of this year’s anniversary which also reflects current youth culture and energy. Viewers can expect a unique content experience that will be innovative, informative and entertaining.”

Here’s a rundown of who you can expect to see at the Africa Day Concert 2021:

Performers

Bahati (Kenya) Bella Shmurda (Nigeria) Blaq Diamond (South Africa) Elaine (South Africa) Focalistic (South Africa) Gyakie (Ghana) Omah Lay (Nigeria) Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast) Teni (Nigeria) Zuchu (Tanzania) Rozzy Sokota (Sierra Leone) Ary (Angola) Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt) Appearances

Amina (Kenya) Angelique Kidjo (Benin) Ary (Angola) Azawi (Uganda) Blxckie (South Africa) Boris Kodjoe (USA) Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) Ckay (Nigeria) Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia) Dr Bone (South Africa) Drizilik (Sierra Leone) Ehiz (Nigeria) Emtee (South Africa) Fally Ipupa (DRC) Fik Fameica (Uganda) Innoss’B (DRC) Jay Rox (Zambia) Kamo Mphela (South Africa) Lady Kuda (Zimbabwe) Locnville (South Africa) Mark Angel (Nigeria) Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt) Mr P (Nigeria) Ms Red (Zimbabwe) Nadia Mukami (Kenya) Nomalanga Shozi (South Africa) Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) Rozzy Sokota (Sierra Leone) Shirazee (Benin) Slapdee (Zambia) Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) Tendai The Beast (South Africa) Tresor (South Africa) Wema (Tanzania) Will Packer (USA) William Last Krm (Botswana) Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)

