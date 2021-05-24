Residents of Niger state have blocked the Gauraka Abuja-Kaduna highway in the Tarfa Local Government Area of Niger State, as they protested the incessant kidnappings recorded on the road.

The irate youths as early as 6 am today, May 24, barricaded the busy road with a bonfire, stones, and wood, insisting that nobody will pass until the government addresses the issue of insecurity in the area. They alleged that kidnappers and bandits have been operating in the community unhindered on a daily basis and abducted many residents.

According to them, bandits have been picking people up from house to house without any intervention by the security agents in the area despite the presence of a military barracks, Zuma Barracks, in the area.

The protesters vowed not to leave the road until government address the issue of insecurity in the area.

According to Independent, it was gathered that unspecified number of people have been kidnapped in the last three days which compelled the youths in the community to take to the streets in protest.

Residents said the situation have become a norm where kidnappers moved from one house to the another abducting people at will.

Some soldiers from Zuma Barrack who arrived at the scene of the protest in two hilux vehicles were asked by the protesters to go and rescue those that have been kidnapped so far.

Some of the community in the area includes ; Gwasunu, Karufe, Kaduna road, Dumex and Suleja.

It was gathered that one of the policeman attached to the Chairman of Tafar Local government who came to address the protesters allegedly shot a protesters in the hand.

The police was said to have accused the crowd of using their mobile phones to film his boss while addressing them.

The situation angered the mob and they threatened to burn down the police station in the area before the intervention by some community leaders who appealed to them.

As at time of this report there was heavy traffic gridlock on the highway and the protesters has vowed not to leave until the security agents rescue those that have been kidnapped in the village.

