A vigilante commander in the Gangare area beside the popular Mile 12 International Market in Kosefe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Haladu Muhammed, was on Friday, attacked by some angry youths over alleged blasphemy.

According to reports, the angry youths accused the vigilante commander of making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (SAW), hence the attack.

According to Daily Trust, before security operatives could come to the victim’s aid, his vehicle had been set ablaze while his house had been vandalized.

An eyewitness, Usman Adam Sarauta, who spoke to the publication, said that the youths also attacked security operatives who rushed to the scene after a distress call.

“They accused him of using words against the messenger of Allah, but this cannot be ascertained. Only God knows if this is true or not.”

“I witnessed how they vandalized his house and office and how they also burnt his car. I lived in that area and noticed how residents used to complain about the conduct of the vigilante commander. Some accused him of maltreating them… I think they may have ganged up against him because of this,” he said.

The vigilante commander, according to another witness, narrowly escaped but some of his boys were harmed.

“I learned that the commander narrowly escaped after some security operatives came to his aid but some of his boys were not so lucky as they were brutally attacked. People are even saying they were killed but no evidence yet.

“The youths were seen in large numbers throwing stones to the security agents and I also heard that a stray bullet hit a woman who died immediately.”

According to reports, security operatives are currently positioned in strategic places in the community.

