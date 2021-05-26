The Amayanabo of Twon Brass, in Bayelsa State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, has fled his palace after angry youths of the community carried out an attack on the palace during a protest.

The youths who stormed his palace in their numbers were protesting against the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in their community. The indigenes were protesting against alleged protracted power outages, refusal to pay indigenous contractors, and failure to meet its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The protest, which began on Sunday, May 16, and lasted till Tuesday, degenerated into a fight where some youths hijacked the rally and attacked the monarch and his palace. The monarch was immediately whisked away to safety by his security details.

Things actually took a twist when the traditional ruler HRM King Alfred Diette-Spiff addressed protesters who have taken over the gate of Agip’s Crude Export Terminal to request restoration of power back to the community.

According to reports by TrackNews Online, the monarch urged the protesting youths to disperse the gate of the oil company and go home as they are efforts to resolve the issue with the company.

However, it seems the traditional ruler’s address did not go down well with the youths as they became restive and started hauling missiles at the traditional ruler who was immediately whisked away by some youths and security personal at the scene of the protest according to Mr. Edward Edison, Youth President of Twon Brass who spoke to newsmen.

King Diete-Spiff was the first Military Governor of the old Rivers State and current chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council

