By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state police command, yesterday said that it has arrested two suspected inmates of Owerri Correctional Center, believed to be among the over 1,800 inmates who escaped when the “unknown gunmen” attacked the Correctional facility last month.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The Police alleged that they were arrested at their hideout at Eziobodo, Owerri West Local Government Area in Imo State, with an AK47 rifle, military Camouflage among other exhibits.

Also read: People mocked me when I ran out of funds constructing bridge — Onem Miracle, Bayelsa councillor According to police, “On the 11/05/21, operatives of the Divisional Police Hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa, acting on a report of Armed robbery stormed a criminal hideout at Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, and arrested the following:-Godwin Danladi “M” 20 yrs old, Bamaiyi Gada “M” yrs old.

“At the point of arrest, one AK47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one Military Camouflage and some other Military Accoutrements were recovered from them. They confessed to being part of the Armed Robbery gang that has been terrorising Nekede and environs.”

“They are strongly believed to be part of the prison inmates that escaped from the Correctional Service on the 5/04/21. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang,” Police said.

