By Peter Duru, Makurdi Four persons have been reportedly killed in fresh attacks on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of a Benue state by suspected armed herders.

Vanguard gathered that the attacks which occurred at Tse Shishim, Tse Iber, and Mbaatan villages also left several persons injured while a middle-aged man was abducted by the attackers and taken to an unknown destination.

The attacks were confirmed in a security report which was signed by the security officer in charge of the Local Government, Mr. Fred Awarga, and released Monday in Makurdi by the Chairman of the LGA, Mrs. Grace Igbabon, indicated that the attacks occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Bandits in fierce gun battle amongst themselves in Niger; villagers jubilate but in disbelieve Part of the security report read “On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at about 5 pm armed Fulani militia attacked Tse Shishim village around Ahume settlement in Saghev/Ukusu council ward.

“According to two survivors of the attack, three of them went to their village to take some food for their families who are taking refuge at Naka. The armed Fulanis on sighting them started pursuing them with AK-47 guns and cutlasses.

“Two of them ran and escaped narrowly while 35-year-old Terhemba Shishim was killed by the attackers. Security agencies on receiving the reports combed the village the following morning but the body of the deceased could not be found, except his footwears and other belongings which were found in a nearby bush in the village.

ALSO READ: PLATEAU: PLASIEC set to conduct local government elections in October “However, his mutilated and decomposed body was found by some youths from the area this (Monday) morning under a bridge in a nearby village.

“Similarly, yesterday May 16, 2021, armed Fulani militia again between 2 pm and 7 pm simultaneously launched attacks on Tse Iber village in Jimba settlement area, the attackers killed 28-year-old Teryila Agbe and 40-year Torloko Adamu.

“The Fulani militia also in another attack in Mbaatan, Kunav, Sengev council ward killed 30-year-old Mne Iorhemen while his younger brother, Terdoo Iorhemen was kidnapped with his Honda motorcycle and taken away to an unknown destination and his whereabouts is still unknown. Meanwhile, the lifeless body of Mne Iorhemen has been recovered and deposited in a Private Moriarty at Agagbe,” the report read in part.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...