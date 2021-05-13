Manchester United legend and former club captain, Antonio Valencia has formally announced his retirement from football, exactly two years to the day since his last Reds appearance.

The Ecuadorian powerhouse signed from Wigan Athletic in 2009 and won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Community Shields and the Europa League.

Antonio Valencia memorably won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, Goal of the Season and Players’ Player of the Year awards in the 2011/12 season. He also received the latter in 2016/17, reflecting his popularity.

Antonio was extremely proud to captain United in our victorious 2017 Europa League final over Ajax and became our official club captain when Wayne Rooney departed that summer.

Tony V, as he was affectionately known, eventually left United on this day in 2019 with 339 appearances and 25 goals to his name, plus the love and respect of United fans around the world. He returned to Ecuador LDU Quito and has now ended his career with Mexican side Queretaro

According to Western People, Valencia has released the following words via his official social media accounts.

“To Manchester United fans. At the age of 14, as a child, I left my family, my village and first team to travel to the capital of my country. I travelled with a lot of nostalgia but full of hope.

“A few years later, I was able to travel to Europe, something I had never dreamed of. I played in Spain, and then came to my second home: England. Wigan was a unique experience, and then God gave me the opportunity to join Manchester United. I will never forget everything I experienced at Old Trafford. I will never forget every goal, every trophy, and the wonderful fans.

I did not think this moment would come so soon but my body has asked me to make this decision. I am announcing my retirement from football. I want to thank everyone who has been part of my career and my life. God in the first place, for always blessing me. Zoila and my daughter Domenik, who have been my pillars. My parents for giving me so much. To the fans of all the countries where I have played. I always tried to give my best. Thank you for your affection and support.”

Like this: Like Loading...