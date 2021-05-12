Abductors put N10m ransom on graduate We’ll ensure their release soon — Police Dayo Johnson – Akure Anxiety enveloped lkaram Akoko, in Akoko North West council area of Ondo state over the abduction of two residents of the community including a graduate, Ade Gbodi by gunmen.

Reports had it that the victims were abducted by gunmen at two separate spots in the community within 24hours.

Speaking with newsmen, the traditional ruler of the town, the Akala of Ikaram Oba Andrew Momodu cried out that the community and its environs are under siege as to the fear of being abducted or killed by the hoodlums.

Oba Momodu who confirmed the abduction of the two residents said the HND graduate, Ade Gbodi was abducted along Okeagbe Ikaram highway while returning from his farm in Eda Ekiti which is few Kilometres from his lyoke, lkaram home.

According to him, the graduate was waylaid and kidnapped by the gunmen who later marched him into the thick forest.

Oba Momodu said that “lt was those coming behind that saw his motorbike not well packed on the road that came to report his abduction.

READ ALSO: Why Uzodimma sacked 20, retain 8 commissioners “We heard that his abductors have demanded for N10 million ransom.

The traditional ruler added that the second incident occurred few kilometers away from where some construction workers were abducted recently along lkaram/ Akunu highway

Vanguard gathered that two persons were on a motorcycle when gunmen shot at them, injuring one and abducted the other.

The kidnappers of the second victim, according to sources in the community are yet to open line of communication with him family members.

The person shot according to sources has been hospitalised.

Oba Momodu told newsmen that the case had been reported to Okeagbe Divisional Police Headquarters.

The Divisional Police Officer Ade Akinwande has reportedly swung into action in conjunction with local hunters and the vigilante in the community by combing the forest to rescue the victims.

Also reacting to the ugly incident in the community, the regent of Akunu Princess Tolani Orogun has appealed for motorising joint patrol of police army civil defence and vigilante will lead to the eradication of kidnapping and armed robberies in the area.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the abduction of the two persons.

Ikoro said that security agencies, vigilante, and hunters had been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the victims.

He assured that they would soon be rescued and the hoodlums apprehended and made yo face the full wrath of the law

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...