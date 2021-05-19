Peter Nwaboshi …Defends Lawan, says his expression on restructuring is a personal opinion By Henry Umoru CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North has vowed that any move to remove the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan by the lawmakers will fail.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday in Abuja, Senator Nwaboshi who noted that he is not aware of such plans to impeach the President of the Senate, said that such plan is dead on arrival.

He added that this is democracy and what Lawan said on Restructuring was his personal opinion which he is entitled to.

According to him, the President of the Senate is experienced enough to know that he has to be fair to attack any region, even as he stressed that there was no iota of truth in the rumoured story that the President of the Senate would be impeached, adding that is a figment of imagination of such persons.

He said, “I am not aware of any move within the Senate to remove the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan. If anyone is thinking of it, it will fail. He never said he is opposed to Restructuring, we listened to what he said and all he said was that in restructuring, it should be holistic and that is what we can make out of his statement.

“Stories about plans to sack him, is a figment of the person’s imagination, it will fail, the President of the Senate expressed his personal opinion and this is democracy,

READ ALSO: FG wades into NLC/Kaduna face-off “Some of us are old enough, some of us have been around here to smell anything if there is anything. No one is saying anything about impeachment in the Senate. I can say unequivocally that I have been around and no one is thinking about it. House of Representatives has no powers to impeach the President of the Senate, just as we as Senators cannot impeach the Speaker, House of Representatives. Senators elected the President of the Senate and if anyone is talking about sack, it must be from the point of ignorance”

Senator Nwaboshi who noted that state governors have been blocking calls for autonomy for Legislature, Judiciary, said, ” nobody is happy that our courts have been locked up, we pass resolutions, asking for autonomy of the Judiciary, but the governors have been clocked in the wheel of progress with regard to the issue.

“That is what the President of the Senate is saying, we did not see it as an attack on the governors and the President of the Senate is experienced enough to know that it will not be fair to attack any region. There is no iota of truth in the impeachment story.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

