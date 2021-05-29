Plateau

Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, says the party is fully ready for the Oct. 9 Local Government election in the state. Dabang stated this on Saturday in Jos in an interview with newsmen at the sideline of #2023 Conversations Town Hall Meeting_ convened by Samson Omale of Silverbird Communications, Jos.

He said that immediately Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) released the timetable and guidelines for the LG poll, APC swung into action.

“Since the announcement by PLASIEC that election will hold in October, our office has been a beehive of activities.

“We have been meeting with stakeholders. We have met with party chairmen and other party officials at all levels,” he said.

The chairman commended the organisers of the town hall meeting, saying the approach was the same with that of APC.

According to him, engagement, participation of residents and respecting of their power in democratic process is the hallmark of the APC.

“In 2014, we engaged in an unusual way of campaigns by engaging all the 58 ethnic communities in the state.

“We went to organisations, associations; religious and non religious to engage them and to sell our candidates to them.

“We listened to what they wanted and it gave us the background to formulate the policy of governance,” he stated.

Mr Samson Omale, Convener of the town hall meeting with the theme: “Citizens Engagement in Political Recruitment Ahead of the 2023 Elections in Plateau” said the initiative was to start discussion for the 2023 general elections.

Omale said the town hall meeting which drew participants from different fields of human endeavour, including political parties, was for residents to interact and decide what kind of leaders should lead come 2023.

“It is for Plateau stakeholders to demand and participate in the political recruitment process.

“When they do, we can determine the kind of leaders we have. Leaders that are competent, leaders with track records.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the discussants are drawn from the academia and the civil society, among others.





