Service chiefs’ wives canvass PTSD therapy for soldiers

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reiterated its commitment to tackle the security challenge plaguing the country. PGF, chaired by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would leave no stone unturned in securing life and property of Nigerians.

The governors, in a statement on Wednesday, also felicitated with the Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, on his 58th birthday.

PGF noted: “We celebrate this special occasion with you and your family. We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria.

“As governor of Plateau, through all the development initiatives implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.”

ALSO, wives of service chiefs have bemoaned the negative effect of military operations in the theatres of operations on the psyche of troops and the welfare of their families.

Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs. Victoria Irabor, who led the delegation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, noted that troops were exposed to physical, emotional and psychological trauma during operations and required medical evaluation.

She observed that though there were medical facilities spread across military formations, there was no Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) management centre to cater for traumatised officers and soldiers.

“Our husbands are deployed to check insecurity across the country, where they are exposed to physical, emotional and psychological trauma and come back with behaviours that are strange,” she said.

The COAS, in his brief remarks, thanked the women for the initiative, pledging the support of the Nigerian Army. He described the projects of wives of the service chiefs as laudable.





