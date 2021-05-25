There was a strong indication, yesterday, that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might not conduct its national convention next month when the extended tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee expires.

The caretaker secretary, Dr. James Akpanudoedehe, who was fielding questions from reporters at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, explained that the convention might not hold due to the worsening security situation in the country.

He said: “We have a lot of problems in Nigeria – not only the congresses. Now, we have serious security challenges. Agitations in the South West, South East and all that.

“We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country, not only the congresses. There is information at our disposal that you might not have. We are in a position as leaders to help this country grow.

“We are mindful that our party must be strong. We just welcomed the Governor of Cross River State. Assuming there were congresses, how would you accommodate him?

“We are also doing a lot of things you might not be aware of, but rest assured, the overall interest of this party is paramount.”

The scribe also ruled out the possibility of any crisis rocking the party in the event that the national convention fails to hold next month as scheduled.

“There is no crisis in our party. Convention can be done in June. Congresses can start in June and end in June. It depends on what the leaders of this party agreed upon. Do not bring in speculations.

“This committee is honest. We have never lied to Nigerians, just as we are briefing you now,” he added.

Akpanudoedehe confirmed that the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise had ended, adding that the panel had turned in results from 21 states.

The secretary hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari and key stakeholders could be prevailed upon to grant another six-month extension to the caretaker committee.



