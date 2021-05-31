.

It’ll be released in due course, spokesman

..Dismisses results in circulation By Olasunkanmi Akoni Barely 48 hours after the conduct and completion of primary elections of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, held across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs on Saturday, tension has continued to rise among participants over delay in the announcement of the results, contrary to tradition.

The primary elections were held across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs of the state to decide the Chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in the forthcoming council elections in the state, slated for July 24.

READ ALSOGulak didn’t deserve to die the way he did, Uzodimma laments The development has given rise to rumours with conflicting results of the exercise claimed to have emanated from APC Lagos Secretariat.

Loyalists and party faithful loyal to different aspirants who have continued to throng the party Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, were prevented from gaining entrance into the premises by stern, armed security personnel.

It was, however, gathered that the results in circulation were not genuine and the public should disregard it.

There were reports of violence and electoral malpractices in some Local Government Areas, while party registers were not available in other councils.

Results were also said to have been cancelled by APC, where violence were recorded.

Some of the party supporters who stormed the APC Secretariat on Monday, lamented bitterly, what they described as “poor organisation” which largely encouraged electoral irregularities during the exercise. “As we speak, 48 hours after, the party is yet to make formal announcement on the election results contrary to tradition, an indication of moves to subvert the verdict of the electorate.”

Also, a party faithful who spoke under condition of anonymity, said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that we are on the ground at the party secretariat and no result has been announced.

“The party has received several complaints and reports of violence and irregularities that characterised the elections and the situation is currently being reviewed.

“The party hierarchy are also consulting widely and for now, the result has not been announced. There is nothing of such and I can confirm to you that most of the results in circulation are fake ”

Chairman of the party, Tunde Balogun, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. obafemi Hamzat; Chairman of the electoral Committee, Wale Edun, could not be reached for comments at press time as they were said to be in a crucial meeting over the development.

However, while reacting to results making the rounds, Lagos APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, dismissed the result, describing as it “fake in it’s entirety,” saying, “There’s nothing like that yet on any local government.”

Oladejo said, “We have decided to ignore the fake results in circulation from distracting us. i can assure you that the results will be released in due course.”

Recall that the APC spokesman had earlier released a statement titled:”APC congratulates members on successful primaries even as it admitted record of violence in some areas.