The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness and Campaign Group says the party’s leadership is working to address the country’s insecurity and other challenges.

The group said this in a statement signed by Alhaji Ismail Ahmed, one of its leaders on Friday in Abuja, adding that the APC was not oblivious of the country’s current challenges.

He added that the party’s leaders and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was not in denial of the country’s current challenges and was therefore working to address the situation.

According to Ahmed, the APC is the only party in the country whose leadership has acknowledged its internal problems and has initiated processes of resolving same.

He maintained that the group would do all within its powers to support the party’s leaders and the Federal Government to succeed in resolving our national challenges.

“No doubt, there are challenges, which both the Federal Government and all our leaders in the party are working hard to resolve.

“With all the challenges in the country, APC is the only party that is working to address them,” he said.

Ahmed stressed that while Nigerians had every reason to expect that governments at all levels must efficiently and effectively resolve the country’s challenges, politicians should not take advantage of the situation.

He added that politicians or political parties should not be allowed to take undue advantage of the legitimate aspirations of Nigerians for responsive and representative government to heat up the polity.

He noted that since May 29, 2015 when the government of Buhari was inaugurated, landmark initiatives had been and were still being implemented.

“In comparative terms, President Buhari’s government has recorded more achievements within six years than all the previous governments under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 1999 and 2015,” he said.

Ahmed said the group planned to engage Nigerians on issues based on specific highlights of work being executed by the President Buhari-led APC administration, while projecting its numerous achievements across the federation.

He added that committed party members and members of the opposition parties, especially the PDP would also be engaged on issues.

He said projecting the achievements of the Buhari-led government had become necessary to prevent a situation where some politicians were taking advantage of current challenges in the country to mislead Nigerians into believing that the government had failed.

Ahmed said the APC had been undergoing a deep-rooted rebuilding and re-positioning process and that a new leadership would emerge at the end of the process.

“Unlike other parties controlled by Godfathers who are in denial of their internal challenges, APC belongs to members who are ordinary Nigerians.

“And our leaders have no option but to ensure that expectations of Nigerians are fully met,” he said.

He added that like every other country in the world, Nigeria was faced with difficult problems which were being addressed by government through various initiatives.

“Our party under the leadership of President Buhari has demonstrated unrivalled boldness and commitment to solve these long standing issues and to move Nigeria forward.

“As loyal party members, under the APC, Legacy Awareness and Campaign, we will showcase the national and sub-national achievements of our party with facts and empirical evidence.

“Changing Nigeria for the better requires hard decisions which are the focus of our governments’ initiatives under the leadership of President Buhari.

“We will showcase these initiatives and achievements,” Ahmed stressed