Some All Progressives Congress (APC) members and the electorates in Anambra State have pledged their support for Azuka Okwuosa as the party’s flag bearer in the November 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Since declaring his intention to run, Okwuosa’s fame has spread and has convinced many into his fold with his regular visit to wards.

His proposed blueprint for the state’s development and his campaign slogan “Let’s Fix Anambra” has taken the people by storm and also earned him a new nickname, “Mr Let’s Fix Anambra.”

On a few occasion, he has got people talking on social media by making disruptive posts that compare the current situation of the state with the possible changes his government will implement.

Amidst little criticism, he respectfully and dutifully shares in the grievances of the people toward the incumbent government.

He said: “My visitations to the wards around the state have proven that I am widely accepted by the state’s electorate. Loud cheers, applauses and songs of praises have spiraled from each visitation.

“Indications show that when Anambrarians look beyond party politics and focus on the capacity and character, I am definitely the choice man to lead Anambra into the next four years of glory.”

Okwuosa has been commended to be a charismatic leader who is selflessly serving the people with his acts of love and philanthropy.



