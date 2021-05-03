Almakura By David Odama THE former Governor of Nasarawa state and the senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Almaura has offered to serve the All Progressive Congress, APC, as its National Chairman if the opportunity come his way.

Almaura who is one of the leading contender for the office of the National Chairman of, APC, said he will contest the position if the seat is zone to North Central or thrown open for contest.

Speaking when his campaign coordinators from visited him at the weekend, Senator Al-makura, explained that he would contest the Chairmanship of the party if the leadership of the party will zone the office to the North Central.

“If they zone the office of the national chairman of our party to North Central zone, then we will all go out with our might and officially declare our ambition. If they throw it open, we will come out in full glare to contest, but if they zone it to either North East or North West, then I will not go into the race because I am a loyal member of APC” Senator Almakua declared.

READ ALSO: Obaseki said I would be ‘collateral damage’ in fight with Oshiomhole— Okunbo According to the former governor of Nasarawa State, “I’m yet to officially declare my ambition because. the caretaker Committee has not release the guidelines for the elections. As a loyal member I will abide by any position taking by the party”, Almaura stated.

“On my ambition for the office of the National Chairman of our great party, I want to thank Governor Abdullahi Sule, who is in the forefront of this project. Since the flag off of our party’s revalidation in Gudi, without consulting me he spoke publicly and every one was very happy”

Going down the historical perspective on how CPC started in Nasarawa State and metamarphorsed to APC, the senator Almakura noted that everything about APC started from Nasarawa state adding that the reasons given by the governor were widely accepted.

“We are following events keenly as they unfold to see when the caretaker committee of APC will release the guidelines. As a loyal member of the party I will accept its verdict in good faith”

Senator Al-Makura thanked the coordinators for the visit as well as Governor Abdullahi Sule, for championing the campaign for his APC chairmanship ambition.

Earlier, the group led by the majority leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Tanko Tunga (APC Awe North) had said that they were in the senator’s residence in Lafia to strengthen the existing relationship and pray for him to get to the top as the National Chairman of APC in the country.

Tunga however promised senator Almakura that the campaigns organizations would interface with other organizations from other states to solicit for his election as the chairman of the ruling APC.

