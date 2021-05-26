The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the commissioning of its South-South Zonal Secretariat earlier slated for May 28 to June 4 in Enugu.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APCCaretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

“Owing to the tragic mishap that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior military officers and service men.

READ ALSO: 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges “The National Chairman of the CECPC of our party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has directed that the aforementioned event earlier scheduled for May 28, be shifted to Friday, June 4,” he said.

He appealed to the party’s leaders to show understanding in the circumstance.

He added that the decision was taken in honour of the military officers who died in active service of the country.

