By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Chairman technical committee of Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC’s revalidation/registration exercise who is also the Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, yesterday said that the APC had exceeded the registration target of two million members.

Emeziem stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while commenting on the APC revalidation/registration exercise across the state.

According to Emeziem, the success recorded in the exercise was made possible because of governor Uzodimma ‘s achievements not less than one year in office.

He said: “I am pleased to inform you that we have met our 2 million targets and above in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state. By this development, we can proudly say that Imo is on the list of states with the highest number in the country. Our governor, Hope Uzodinma, my team and I are happy with the outcome of the exercise so far in the state and we are ready to commit more energy and make needed sacrifices to ensure that we collapse the entire state into APC.

Also read: We must defend ourselves against killer herdsmen, Ortom tells Benue people “But let me remind you that this our achievements would not have been possible if not for the laudable achievements of our dear Governor so far in the state. He has done marvellously well that people are being attracted to APC.

“Also, we are aware that he has gone beyond the state to harvest more party members and with the recent joining of the Cross Rivers State Governor into the party, indeed, he deserves every commendation and support to do more.”

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is so passionate about the general welfare of Nigerians, Ndi Igbo and Imo especially and I must say he needs every well-meaning individual to join hands with him to better the lots of people. Honestly, Ndi Igbo have a bright future in APC as a party. The party has good plans for us and we must do our best to safeguard it and give it our massive support.”

“And for our party members, my team have during our ongoing tours to all the council areas in the state preached continued peace and unity among us.

We believe that it is only by being in unity that we can benefit maximally from the gains and vision of the party and its government both at the state and federal government levels.” The speaker concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...