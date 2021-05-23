Sule

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to construct rural roads to open up communities across the state. The party said this would reduce the suffering of the people plying the roads as well as boost agricultural and socio-economic activities in the rural areas.

Mr John Mamman, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC, made the call on Saturday in Nassarawa Eggon at a townhall meeting to mark the the governor’s second year in office.

Mamman also urged the governor to construct roads in Wakama and Alushi electoral wards of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

He said that providing rural roads in the areas would also improve the standard of living of the people of the benefitting communities.

“I want to appeal that you should help to construct Wakama/ Awogenshen and Akpata/Alushi roads in order to improve on the standard of living of the people of these areas,” he said.

The APC chairman appreciated the votes the people of the area gave to the governor in 2019 while calling for more votes in 2023.

Alhaji Danladi Envulanza, the former Secretary, National Judicial Council; Sen. Godiya Akwashiki and Muluku Aggah, member representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the state legislature, lauded Sule for job well done.

The stakeholders said that the governor has performed well while assuring him of their support for Sule’s second term in office.

They, however, appealed for the construction of rural roads and other infrastructure in the area.

Earlier, Mr Danlami Idris, the Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, commended Sule for developing the area and the state at large.

He also commended the governor for flagging off the construction of modern market in the area, among other projects.

Responding, the governor said that the visit was to thank and hear from the people on his administration’s performance.

Sule assured of his commitment to continue to give attention to the construction of rural roads and other infrastructure.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...