The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern at the number of reported cases of mass killings it has received from Benue recent.

The National Publicity Secretary (ACF) Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said that the forum was concerned over the most recent gruesome killing that happened last week Thursday morning, in which about forty people were allegedly murdered in one day.

He also decried the dislodgement of another large number of people from their homes at Shikaan village in Mbamena ward, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the country home of a retired senior naval Commodore Iyortyer Afeah, who is from the village, was completely burnt down with the four people who were inside.

Also Read: Asaba Declaration: Assert your powers to keep Nigerians united, NEF urges Buhari “Other prominent indigenes of the village whose houses were burnt are, the late wife of Justice Katsina Alu, Mrs Victoria Alu, former Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, and a retired Deputy Controller- General of Immigration, Mr Denen Akaa”.

Yawe said that apart from those killed during the attack, many were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.

He said further that from what the victims told the ACF, the attack was organised by some bandits from a neighbouring Shitile/Tiv community.

“We at the ACF are worried about the rampant loss of lives in Benue and call on security agents to give accurate accounts of the security situation as at when due.

“We condemn the incessant killings of innocent people of Benue and urge security agencies to investigate properly and ensure that justice was served.

Vanguard News Nigeria