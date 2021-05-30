Kaduna State Government House

Arewa leaders and other stakeholders have criticised Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai for accusing Kano State Governor, Alhaji Ganduje for allegedly sponsoring the recent five-day warning strike by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), without providing evidence. Spokesman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Emmanuel Yawe and the Convener, Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association (JACNYA), Murtala Abubakar advised Nigerians to dismiss el-Rufai’s allegations against Ganduje.

Yawe said: “ We feel bad that Northern governors are carrying their disagreement to the public. We had, in the past, expressed our displeasure over their inability to manage their differences. The ACF observed the poor relationship between Kaduna and Kano State governors since the deposition of former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, saying the frosty relationship should not have developed to a situation, where el-Rufai would accuse his counterpart of sponsoring Labour strike.

“This is not the first time they would engage in a misunderstanding. If they have a problem, they should take it to the Northern Governors’ Forum. I think they should be mature enough to settle their problems without exchanging words in public?”

Also, the Convener of JACNYA, Abubakar, said: “There was enough justification for the strike. It was not the first time el-Rufai sacked workers without due process. If you sack workers and punish workers without paying entitlements to the ones you had earlier sacked, it should be seen as wickedness. This justified the strike.

“Many people did not take el-Rufai’s accusation against Ganduje seriously, because it lacked substance as he did not substantiate his allegation with evidence…”



