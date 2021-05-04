By Ibrahim HassanWuyo A suspect arrested in connection to the kidnap and murder of a neighbor’s child in Kaduna was a dismissed soldiers, the Nigerian Army has clarified.

The Army in a statement, signed by Brig. Gen Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations, said its attention was drawn to a video which has gone viral on the social media alleging that a soldier, Lance Corporal Adamu Galadima, was involved in an alleged case of kidnap and murder of his neighbour’s child after collecting the sum of N5m as ransom.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the information contained in the video is not true.”

“Contrary to the claim, Lance Corporal Adamu Galadima was duly dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 after a General Court Marshal that held in Kaduna had found him guilty.”

READ ALSO: Soldier who died from torture buried by Army in Abuja “His last unit was 2 Provost Group where he was involved in a case of attempted murder leading to his arrest and prosecution before the General Court Marshal in Kaduna.”

“After his dismissal, Adamu found his way to Kaduna State Environmental Services where he secured a job as a cleaner.”

“He is therefore, not a personnel of Nigerian Army as at April 2021 when he committed the alleged crime.”

“The Nigerian Army remains a disciplined organisation that will not condone any unprofessional conduct on the part of its officers and soldiers.”

“The general public is therefore urged to ignore the misleading story currently being shared in the social media.’

