With the intensity of the daring attacks on citizenry, particularly in Northern Nigeria by terrorists group, Boko Haram, the Nigerian Army has no been forced to recall their personnel who are on study leave in various higher institutions of learning across the country.

According to a memo dated May 11 and seen by Punch, the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Department of Army Training, Abuja, also suspended the sponsorship of personnel in civil institutions with the exemption of students in their final year.

The memo signed by Brigadier General I. A Ajose on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, and titled, ‘Exemption of Ex Boys (NMS) from Personnel Affected by Directive on Suspension of NA Sponsorship to Civil Institutions.

The memo referenced AHQ DA/G7/230/164 and addressed to the Ministry of Defence, Office of the National Security Adviser, Defence Headquarters, and Nigerian Defence Academy.

The other army formations the memo was sent to are: National Defence College, Abuja; Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State; Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos; Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja; Defence Space Administration; Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria; and the headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command.

Besides the citizenry, the Nigerian Army has been one of the most heavily hit by the insurgents, while on counter-insurgency operations.

The insurgents: Islamic State West Africa Province faction who split from Boko Haram insurgents in 2016 and Boko Haram itself, have focused on attacking troops, raiding bases and laying ambush on military convoys.

According to a military source, some brigadier generals said the development was a result of the insufficient number of army personnel fighting insurgency across the country.

They declared that the country was already at war and the said personnel could not be studying in schools while a war was going on in the country.

“We are in a war situation, but it seems Nigerians are taking things lightly. This is a war situation, and we have less than 200,000 soldiers in a country of around 200 million population. So we are lacking personnel, and as a matter of fact, we have started recruiting,” the military source added.

The source said the army would cope better if other security agencies, particularly the police, would complement their efforts rather than being attached to politicians and other VIPs.

