Only 32 teams are in the Europa League group stages from now on, down from 48 in previous years, reports BBC Sports.

The fifth-placed English Premier League team will qualify for the Europa League group stage – as will the sixth-placed team as FA Cup winners Leicester can finish no lower than fifth.

Going into the final day of the season, Leicester are fifth while West Ham, who are four points behind, are sixth.

Tottenham and Everton are also in contention for sixth spot. But the seventh placed team will get a slot in the new Europa Conference League, which is effectively a step down from the Europa League.

The team that finishes seventh in the Premier League will qualify for the play-off round, which takes place over two legs on August 19 and 26.

Three points separate seventh place from 10th spot in the Premier League with one game to go One of West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal, who are at home to Brighton on the final day, are in contention. Leeds can still mathematically finish in a European spot.

However, 10th-placed Leeds, home to relegated West Brom on the final day, would require a set of highly improbable results – including a huge swing in terms of goal difference – to make it.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...