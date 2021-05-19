ASAP Rocky Confirms Dating Rihanna In New Interview

The “Wild for the Night” rapper, 32, tells GQ for the magazine’s June/July 2021 cover story a bit about his romance with Rihanna, 33, gushing that she is “the love of my life; my lady.”

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added.

A$AP Rocky also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.” He continued, “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfuckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” Rocky laughed while answering the question.

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he continued. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rocky also expressed how much he prefers being in a relationship rather than being single. Pre-Rihanna, the rapper was known to be one of the most eligible—and one of the most sought-after—men in the music industry. “[It’s] so much better,” he said of being coupled up and embracing monogamy.

Also in the cover story, the artist said that he and Rihanna went on a cross-country road trip together in a tour bus during quarantine.

He also said Rihanna has “absolutely” inspired some of his upcoming new music — and that she offers feedback on his projects.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view,” he said.

The couple had sparked romance rumors since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

That July, she featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

