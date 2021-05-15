The latest movie from Abdul Sammir Hamman (alias Ash) passes for one of the creative works appealing to viewers and trending on Netflix Nigeria. The gritty and exciting clip stars the likes of Efa Iwara, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Daddy Showkey and Patrick Diabuah. Others are Uche Nwaefun, Eriakha Edgar, Evaezi Ogoro, Sadiq Daba, Uzikwendu Koffi Tha Guru and Tomi Odunsi.

Directed by Tosin Igho, the movie highlights the trajectory of a man who must survive seven days in the Nigerian neighborhood of Ajegunle after his affluent father died and faced obstacles to the smooth inheritance of his father’s wealth.

The Executive Producer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMQ Immaqul8 Entertainment, Hamman, said: “The movie, Seven, was truly a ride that had a lot of ups and downs. It all started in Dubai with an idea from a movie I watched many years ago. I ran it by my partner, Tosin and the team over a few Skype sessions. We flipped it with a very interesting twist and it came out amazing.

“This is my first executive producer role and this movie made it to cinemas, then Netflix. I feel truly blessed. The movie is currently topping charts on Netflix, occupying the #1 spot on trending Nigerian movies. Safe to say this, it is a must-watch.”





