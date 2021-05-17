Asisat Oshoala By Arogbonlo Israel Intriguing, exciting and euphoric moment as Nigeria and Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala was left lost for words after becoming the first African winner of the European Women’s Champions League.

In 2019, the Super Falcons captain was emotional when she went down memory lane while speaking about her journey from the slums of Ikorodu, to a third-rate football pitch in Mushin and now at Barcelona.

Featuring in UEFA’s Together #WePlayStrong women’s football campaign on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the 25-year-old sat down to narrate her journey in a series of a documentary called Strong Is, which follows the journey of some of the biggest names in women’s football to shine a light on the adversities they have faced and how football has played a key role in their life.

In the documentary, Asisat talks about growing up in an environment where girls expected to be involved in sports.

Without her parents’ support, the forward says she had to hide to play football with her friends after school.

It was only her grandmother who is late now that supported her passion for football, often covering for her anytime she went out to play football.

Speaking about her grandmother got Oshoala emotional in the documentary as she struggled to hold back the tears.

She also speaks on how she got her first club by chance after she was first discovered while playing in a tournament for an unnamed team.

FC Robo, a female club took a chance on her and that was when her story changed. She went on to play for Rivers Angels in Nigeria before she got her big break by signing for Liverpool Ladies.

READ ALSO: Barcelona star Oshoala rolls out plans to inspire young Nigerian girls Joining Liverpool Ladies according to Oshoala was the moment she realised she was going to be a professional footballer.

According to the former Arsenal Ladies forward, she finally got her parent’s approval when she won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot of the 2014 FIFA U20’s Women’s World Cup.

Since then, Oshoala has won the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year (2015) and has four African Women’s Player of the Year awards to her name.

Watch video of her interview below:

Recently, the Four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year starred as a second-half substitute as Barcelona Femenino blew Chelsea away 4-0 to win their first Women’s Champions League title in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Today, Asisat Oshoala becomes the first Nigerian and African woman to win Champions League. She is indeed an epitomised Ben Carson who never allowed his background to hold his back on the ground by going against all odds in spite of being raised in the slum.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...