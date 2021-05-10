Super Falcons skipper, Asisat Oshoala has claimed her second league title in Spain, even as Barcelona secured a record sixth honour and their second in two years.

Barcelona Ladies have been by far the best team in Spain this term, winning a perfect 26 of 26 matches in the Primera División Femenina.

According to Goal.com, defending champions earned a narrow 1-0 win away to Granadilla Tenerife on Sunday. They sealed their second consecutive title after second-place Levante failed to win at Espanyol later in the evening.

Oshoala was not in the Barcelona squad for the encounter, but the Nigerian forward, who contributed 15 goals in 25 games, had more than played her part in seeing Lluis Cortes’ ladies romped to another success.

Only Jenni Hermoso (21) and Alexia Putellas (16) have more goals than the four-time African player of the year in the Barcelona team.

In a record-breaking season for Barca ladies, they become the first team to win six league titles in Spain, surpassing Atletico’s five.

It is also the first time any team in the Women’s top-flight has 26 straight victories.

Oshoala scored 20 goals in 19 league matches last season to help Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid to the title.

And in her three productive years with the Spanish giants, the 26-year-old Nigerian superstar has won two league titles, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa Femenina, and the Copa Catalunya Femenina twice.

In related news, Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze is set to miss the Europa League final clash against Manchester United after Villarreal confirmed the extent of the injury he picked up against arsenal.

Chukwueze went off on a stretcher in the clash against Arsenal, although he returned after the match to join the celebration.

However, Villarreal confirmed that Chukwueze suffered muscle damage to the quadriceps in his left leg, and recovery time depends on the player.