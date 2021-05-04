[FILES] Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Yakubu Umar

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has given the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Mr Danladi Umar, two weeks to defend a petition against him being investigated by the Senate.

Umar was accused by a security guard, Clement Sagwak, of assault through his counsel, Timzing Ramnap in a petition to the Senate.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, had laid the petition before the Senate on April 29, 2021.

Umar, who appeared before the committee asked the panel to give him one week to study the details in the petition which was served on him at the session, to enable him respond appropriately.

The chairman of the Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, said the committee resolved to give Mr. Umar two weeks.

He is expected to appear before the committee again on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

He said even though the Senate would proceed on a two-week break on Thursday, the committee is prepared to reconvene during the break to hear Umar’s defense.

Sagwak, 22, and an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, told the Senate in his petition that he was attacked by Umar.

He said he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was not properly parked.

He said the CCT boss slapped him several times and forced him to kneel down in the presence of everybody while undergoing his lawful activities.

A viral five minute video had captured Umar and the guard having an altercation at the Banex Plaza, in Abuja.

Umar had in a statement denied the allegation and claimed that contrary to the content of a circulated video, he was a victim of an assault by people who chanted “secessionist and sectional slogans”.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...