Governor Rotimi Akeredolu — Asks Labour to shelve protest … Allegation is to discredit my person, government, It’s a ruse – Governor’s aide Dayo Johnson Akure To douse the tension over an alleged assault of a pregnant woman by one of his aides, the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed to investigate the allegation.

Akeredolu also, prevailed on the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress to shelve its planned march against the alleged assault by his Senior Special Assistant on Strategy and Special Duties, Dr Dominic Odebowale.

Odebowale was alleged to have assaulted a pregnant worker with the State Waste Management Agency in the market.

The governor’s aide has since denied the allegation just he fingered those whose “unscrupulous and corrupt activities” are under check as masterminds of the allegation.

However, the state chairman of the NLC, Sunday Adeleye who led workers on a protest march to the Governor’s Office pulled back midway following the physical intervention of the State deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who addressed them on behalf of the governor.

Aiyedatiwa who pleaded with them not to embark on any such protest in view of the precarious security situation promised to look into the allegation and unravel the truth.

The deputy governor apologised to the workers and informed them that the allegation was being investigated.

He said that “Your protest march is very valid and not even the governor is against lawful protests. But we must all be mindful of the present situation which is precarious security.

“This administration is one even though there are several persons with assigned responsibilities.

“In the course of our individual duties, however, there are also areas we consider difficult terrains where law enforcers like the official in question contend daily with agents that are against change.

“We are not holding brief for anyone because the matter is already being looked into, but we can assure you that the State Government has made it abundantly clear that all officials of the government are civil in the enforcement of our laws. None deserves to be dehumanised.

“While we appreciate your lawful steps and share in your pain as a result of the perceived or alleged assault, you should also be mindful of those loitering around the corner to hijack your genuine protest “, the deputy governor said.

Responding on behalf of the workers, State NLC chairman, Sunday Adeleye enjoined the State Government to rein in Odebowale.

Adeleye said that “He is not above the law; he must be called to order “.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing, Odebowale has denied ever assaulting the pregnant woman.

According to him “It is the figment of the imagination of those scripted it. But they misfires. How on earth could I have committed such an abominable act. It is not true at all.

“I know there are several persons whose unscrupulous and corrupt activities are being put under check.

He added that ” You should know they won’t be happy and will stop at nothing to discredit my person and the government at all costs”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

