National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has bowed out as the leader of the union, Punch reports.

He delivered his valedictory speech at the conference of the union held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State on Friday. 28 May.

Ogunyemi, who held the position for three years, thanked the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the Nigeria Labour Congress and others.

He also noted that 30 ASUU members died of Covid-19 and other issues during the period under review.

He said, “In line with the provisions of our constitution, we are here to review our activities in the last three years with a view to charting a new course at this critical juncture of our national life.

“As a point of departure, we must place on record that Covid-19 did not spare our campuses. Many of our infected members had had to combat the Covid attack with resources from colleagues and other people of goodwill because their salaries and emoluments, as well as the union’s check-off deductions, were either withheld by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation over the rejection of the discredited Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Ogunyemi’s successor is expected to emerge on Sunday at the Awka conference.

The conference’s lecture titled: “State Terrorism and Nigeria’s Development” which was delivered by Prof Akin Oyeboye of Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, summed that Nigeria was at a crossroads, ” caught in the vortex of veritable contradictions, hopelessness and self-doubt.

The Vice UNIZIK Vice-Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone, described ASUU as the sole and conscience of the Nigerian University system.