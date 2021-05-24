…recover firearms, Police radio communication gadgets, “juju box, others

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Police Command, Monday said it has arrested the kingpin behind the coordinated attacks on three Police Divisional Headquarters in Onicha, Abaomege, and Ohaozara Local Government Areas of the State.

Another robbery suspect, Eluu Ekpehu Emmanuel who gave useful information that led the police operatives to the house of other suspects in the State was equally arrested.

According to the Police, items such as firearms and ammunition including one (1) Double Barrel English Gun, with eleven live cartridges, one (1) Locally made Single Gun, one (1) Riot Police Smoke Gunner, stolen from Ohaozara Police Divisional Headquarters, three (3) Police Bartons, one (1) Hand Grenade, one (1) Canister of Teargas, and two (2) Police Belts were recovered.

Other items include two (2) Police Radio Communication Handset with Chargers; all Stolen from Onicha Divisional Headquarters which was also attacked and set ablaze on 4th Feb. 2021; four (4) Biafra Flag and one (1) Juju Box.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah: “On the 20/05/2021, at about 1700hrs following the Intelligence report of movement of arms and ammunition and the report of armed robbers terrorizing Isu, Onicha LGA, One Eluu Ekpehu Emmanuel was arrested, who made useful statement to the Police and led Police Operatives to the house of their gang leader popularly known as “Blood”;

“Other names unknown who is alleged to have been terrorizing the area and the mastermind of the various attacks on three Police Divisional Headquarters in the area, namely Onicha, Abaomege, and Ohaozara.

"Blood and his cohorts on sighting the Police opened fire on the Operatives who gallantly fought back, in the process Blood was apprehended with gunshot injuries while others escaped into the nearby bush with bullet wounds. Bloods house and premises were immediately searched and items were recovered.

“The wounded suspect was immediately rushed to AE-Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FETHA) Abakaliki for medical treatment, where he later gave up the ghost.

“The Corpse was deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation. The gang is responsible for the attacks on government facilities and the killing of security agents in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Aliyu Garba has reaffirmed his resolve to rid the state of criminal elements and frustrate their activities.”

