The President, Benue Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Industry (BECCIMA), Dr Paul Ubwa, has condemned the continuous attacks by herdsmen on Benue farmers, describing them as premeditated to discourage farmers from working on their farmlands.

Ubwa, who said this in a statement made available to The Guardian on Sunday, said such attacks, coming at the outset of the farming season, were with the aim of destroying Benue State’s agro-economy.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the command structure of the armed forces to expedite actions on bringing to book the alleged killer herdsmen and their sponsors.

While commiserating with Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state over the murder of seven inhabitants of the IDP camp at Abagena in Makurdi Local Government Area, where many others were also injured by alleged Fulani herdsmen, the business mogul further called on the security forces to leave no stone unturned in unearthing the identities of the perpetrators of the crime and bringing them to justice.

He expressed disgust that killings in Benue State had become a recurring decimal, with the security forces seemingly helpless and incapable of forestalling the wanton and unnecessary aggression on innocent civilians.

Dr Ubwa further called on all citizens of the state, regardless of political affiliations, to close ranks in support of the governor to tackle security confronting the state.

He commended Governor Ortom for his instant and robust response at the outset of the incident and urged him not to relent in his efforts to defend the people.





