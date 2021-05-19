By Dirisu Yakubu The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed concern over what it called the silence of the ruling party in the wake of the growing attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Vanguard reports that more than two dozens of INEC offices across the nation have witnessed one form of attack or the other, casting doubt on the feasibility of credible polls in 2023 as expressed by the commission.

Reacting to the development, PDP image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan said the All Progressives Congress, APC, is playing the ostrich knowing that there is no way it would win elections, “having been rejected by Nigerians.”

[ALSO READ] I have no anointed gubernatorial candidate for 2023 — Kwankwaso He said: “We are worried as a political party that the APC is silent in spite of the various attacks on INEC offices and damages to electoral materials. We are very worried and we are suspicious that the APC having failed Nigerians and realizing that they cannot win subsequent elections are responsible for this chaos and are creating emergency situations to forestall conduct of subsequent elections.

“We are worried that the federal government has not said anything even though over 20 INEC offices have so far been burnt. A government that is responsible for the protection of a democracy will not be silent. It should be concerned,” said Mr. Ologbondiyan.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to speak up, saying the regularity of the attacks shows that there is conspiracy to derail the nation’s democracy.

