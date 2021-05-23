President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the National Flag Fly at half-mast in honour of the late chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers that died in an air crash on Friday.

The President has similarly approved Monday as a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha noted

that President Buhari authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from today, Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th May 2021.

Mustapha explained that the approval was to honour the memory and services of the former army boss, ten senior military and service members.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...