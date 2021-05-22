Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed deep shock and regret over the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others who lost their lives Friday when an Air Force Kingair 350 plane crashed near the Kaduna airport runway, saying the COAS met his untimely death when his services were badly needed.

Governor Uzodimma who described Lt. Gen. Attahiru as a gallant and intelligent officer said from the day he was appointed COAS on January 26, 2021, he showed signs of capacity to deal with the rising cases of insecurity in different parts of the country.

The Governor described the day the ill-fated plane crashed as dark Friday, noting that Lt. Gen Attahiru’s career trajectory indicated that of an officer who was prepared to give his best to the country that also gave him the opportunity to be the best he could as a professional soldier.

Governor Uzodimma regretted that Lt. Gen. Attahiru's life and that of his colleagues were cut short in such a painful manner when their services were badly needed and urged Nigerians to uphold the families they have left behind in prayers.

The Imo State Governor said his heart goes out to Lt. Gen. Attahiru’s family, the families of other gallant officers and deceased compatriots who also died painfully in the crash.

He also condoled the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, and prayed to God for the repose of the souls of the COAS and all those who lost their lives to the ugly incident.

Governor Uzodimma however said that because the deceased COAS and his colleagues paid the ultimate price pursuing peace, unity and security for the land in line of duty, patriotic Nigerians will forever remember they’re good works.

Vanguard News Nigeria

