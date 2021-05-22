***Say he was an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the fight against Terrorism By Henry Umoru, ABUJA THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru died at the time all well-meaning Nigerians were beginning to enjoy a renewed confidence in the army.

According to the Governors, the tragic and shocking incident took place also during the period the soldiers themselves are showing appreciation for their leaderships’ encouraging impetus in boosting their morale on the battlefields.

In a statement, Saturday by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the governors described the late Attahiru as an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the ongoing war against terrorism and to secure peace and stability of the nation.

According to Fayemi, the NGF received with deep shock and utter disbelief the death of Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.

Fayemi said, "Lt. Gen. Attahiru, who was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 26th January 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari, was an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the ongoing war against terrorism and to secure the peace and stability of the nation.

“Already, all well-meaning Nigerians are enjoying a renewed confidence in the army, while the soldiers themselves are showing appreciation for their leaderships’ encouraging impetus in boosting their morale on the battlefields.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the entire crew members and others on the entourage of the Chief who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash. They were worthy and dedicated soldiers who devotedly fought for our country on the battlefield. May the souls of these heroes rest in peace.

“As Governors, we will miss the gallant soldiers. We pray for the repose of their gentle souls in the highest recesses of Jinnatul Fiddausi, hoping that their contributions to bringing peace back to the lives of our people do not go in vain.

“We also pray Allah (SWT) to grant late General Ibrahim Attahiru’s family and the families of all involved the fortitude to bear this great loss to the country at large.”

