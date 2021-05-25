…worry over non-inclusion of Igbo in Security Council meeting By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to name Major Gen. Ben Ahanotu the next Chief of Army Staff.

The youths said that appointing the highest Igbo ranking officer in the Nigerian army would help to unite the country.

The group said it has learnt that Major General Ben Ahanotu, from Anambra State, is the second in command to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

In a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the Secretary-General, Comrade Obinna Achionye, OYC said that Ndigbo had suffered enough injustice in Nigeria.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday noted that Gen. Ahanotu is currently the Chief of Policy and Plan of the Nigerian Army.

Also read: IPOB/Police Clash: Ugwuanyi laments loss of lives It added that he is a member of regular course 35, adding that he was the commander of the military operation that captured the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, and his followers at their hideout in Maiduguri in 2009 and handed them over to the Nigerian police.

“There are even emerging claims that Gen. Ahanotu is not presently acting as the Chief of Army Staff despite the fact that he is the highest-ranking Army officer.

“If this is true, it should not be and it would send more danger signals to the already agitated youths of the Southeast. Buhari should for once unite this country.

“We cannot understand a situation where no Igbo man sits in the Security Council meeting, it does not augur well for the country.

“We want it to be on record and for the whole world to know about the continuous marginalization of Ndigbo in Nigeria”, the Statement stated.

