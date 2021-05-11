Breaking NewsInternational News

Attorney generals urge Facebook to cancel planned Instagram app for kids

The attorney generals of 44 United States territories and states are urging Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

Instagram has a minimum age requirement of 13 to create an account but the new app would allow kids under 13 to join. The company has promised not to show advertisements to children.

“It appears that Facebook is not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account. In short, an Instagram platform for young children is harmful for myriad reasons. The attorneys general urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch this new platform,” the letter reads.

