American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, has reappointed Dr. Maggie Ensign as President/Vice Chancellor, with effect from Tuesday, June 1.

Dr. Ensign, resigned from AUN in 2017, and joined Dickinson College as President in one of the oldest and liberal arts colleges in the United States.

In a statement made available to reporters in Yola and signed by the institution’s Executive Director of Communications, Mr. Daniel Okereke, the governing council announced Ensign’s reappointment at the end of its meeting. The Council, led by Senator Ben Obi, expressed confidence in Ensign’s leadership qualities, saying she has the best credentials and needed experience to pilot the university through this critical stage in its development.

While welcoming Dr. Ensign back to Yola, AUN founder and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, described the decision as “one of the easiest in recent times,” as she would be able to continue the excellent work she started in the school.

He charged Ensign to relaunch the bold strategic plan she developed for the university during her last tenure, which was aimed at building on the American style of pedagogy using latest technology—including a superb new digital library—to train a new generation of African leaders, and find solutions to crucial economic and social challenges besetting the region.

Atiku also charged the returning President to reposition the university and intensify recruitment of best students inspired by the call to leadership and service.

He said: “Your return to Yola must bring back those creative community outreaches that enabled our institution to impact so greatly not only on Yola community but across the country and the world.

“I remember, with a combination of pride and humility, how you mobilised the Yola Community and personally led the fight for continued education of abducted Chibok girls. You opened AUN campus, first to those Chibok girls that escaped the onslaught of Boko Haram, and eventually to those few that were freed in 2016. You will be reuniting with some of this determined generation of young women who have continued to pursue their education dreams at AUN,” Atiku added.

It was under Dr Ensign’s first tenure that AUN transformed itself into a pioneering and innovative development university. She invested exceptional energy in promoting academic research while deepening entrepreneurship and hands-on leadership training as an essential component of AUN students’ learning experience.

By empowering the academic support systems on campus and strengthening the university’s connections with Global Liberal Arts Alliance of universities, AUN students partook in exchange programmes in universities in the U.S., UK and Asia.

