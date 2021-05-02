Jane Osemudiamen

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison has announced that all the direct passenger flights from India will remain suspended until May 15 due to rising Coronavirus numbers in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Australia will consider a proposal on Tuesday to suspend flights to prevent the more dangerous variant of Coronavirus from entering the country.

Queensland State had urged the Australian government to suspend all passenger flights from India due to the high risk of getting highly contagious virus variants inside Australia.

“I sent a letter to the Prime Minister at the end of last week asking for the suspension of flights coming in from India … and I know that the federal government is considering it today,” said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

On the other hand, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said that he has sympathy for India at the moment but the government must suspend flights from the country after the state reported four new cases. All the four people travelled back from India and are in quarantine.

McGowan further said, “India, there needs to be a suspension … there is huge pressure now on all our quarantine facilities as a result of people coming from India”.

India is recording more than three cases on a daily basis and as of now, almost all the countries across the globe have banned flights from India.

